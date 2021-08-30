ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In an effort to make sure some of the region's hardest hit areas have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is launching a community-based effort to help increase vaccination rates in north St. Louis and in north St. Louis County.
Local leaders say the Delta variant is creating devastation in the area.
"It's knocking families out as whole. I know whole families are in the hospital on ventilators and in the ICU because they weren't vaccinated," said Alderwoman Pamela Boyd. "So I'm pleading with people to use the service that the Urban League has been so gracious to put into our ward."
There will be five locations where residents can get their vaccine all week long.
The clinics are open from 11am to 7 pm.
