ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of Metro St. Louis will host another food giveaway Saturday.
More than $100,000 worth of items have been donated once again.
James Clark with Urban League said the agency is in it for the long haul when it comes to these distribution events.
"When you look at the economic toll that this pandemic is having on families where families are being furloughed, children are not being able to go to school for breakfast and lunch like they normally do," he said. "So this is a major crisis."
Saturday's food giveaway will be at the North Side Community Empowerment Center at 9420 W. Florissant Ave. at noon.
The Urban League will be providing food packages until they run out.
