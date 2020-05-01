FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis helped feed families in need on Saturday as the coronavirus pandemic has left thousands of people unemployed and with less food on the table.
The agency hosted a large-scale food giveaway at the former Jamestown Mall site in Florissant on Saturday.
Volunteers stuffed nearly 2,800 boxes -- with food, toiletries, gloves, sanitizers and energy efficient light bulbs.
As of the end of the week of April 25, Missouri officials estimate that 75,249 people in St. Louis County have filed for unemployment insurance, 39,603 have filed in St. Louis City. More than 500,000 people have filed unemployment claims in Missouri.
"It’s been a struggle in terms of always trying to take care of the family and not being able to get out to do things you’re normally able to do, and being able to provide for them like we normally would," said recipient Ernest Allen.
Organizers say they turned away about 250 cars but are planning another drive on Saturday, May 9 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the old Sears building on Kingshighway.
