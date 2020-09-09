ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. has been given a $1 million grant to expand their crime de-escalation program.
“For over a year, my administration has been working with community groups, civic leaders, clergies, law enforcement, and mayors across the state to find solutions to violent crime,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We know we have a serious issue with violent crime in Missouri, and the Serving Our Streets Initiatives is a very valuable tool in addressing these issues at the local level. We are excited to see the initiative expand, which is another great step in our overall efforts to combat violent crime and make our communities safer.”
The Serving Our Streets Initiative focuses on community outreach and direct engagement with citizens in high crime and poverty areas. The program focuses on gun violence de-escalation and providing resources to crime victims.
The grant money will be used to expand the program into other neighborhoods.
