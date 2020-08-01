ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- -Thousands of local students are better prepared for the upcoming school year thanks to the Urban League.
Saturday the Urban League joined with St. Louis Public Schools to give out nearly $100,000-thousand dollars in school supplies.
Families also received food, toiletries and other supplies.
Saturday's food distribution was the 17th giveaway hosted by the Urban League this summer.
