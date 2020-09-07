ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is partnering with Panera to address jobs and food insecurity in the area.
The 5-year partnership will focus on providing job assistance and addressing food insecurity through what will be called the Panera Pantry.
"The Urban League is excited to launch this groundbreaking community service partnership with our longtime partners Panera Bread," said Michael McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. "We are fortunate to undertake this venture with Panera, a partner that shares our values, is committed to our mission and has been a trusted, reliable partner for the Urban League during these difficult times brought about by the pandemic."
The pantry will offer food to those in need and will be located at 1408 North Kingshighway.
