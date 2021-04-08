DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Local leaders are coming together to fight vaccine hesitancy in north St. Louis County.
A new poll finds one in four Americans would refuse a coronavirus vaccine outright if offered.
Area mayors toured the Dellwood Community Center, where starting Friday the Urban League is partnering to administer 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“To the community, come out we need you to get vaccinated we need you to show up. We are the ones dying disproportionately,” said Rep. Cori Bush.
The center is administering shots Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“If we have to go knock doors, if we have to get on the phone, just like we campaigned to get these seats, we need to campaign to get these people out here to be vaccinated,” said Ella Jones, Mayor of Ferguson.
Residents 60 years and older and those who are 50 years and older with pre-existing conditions are eligible for the event at 10266 West Florissant Avenue. The event will distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning only one dose will be necessary to be fully vaccinated.
Patients must pre-schedule their vaccine appointment by calling 314-337-3683.
