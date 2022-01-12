It is a drive-up site for people who have COVID-19 symptoms or people who get regularly tested for work. This site requires appointments, which can be found on the Urban League website.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A free COVID-19 testing site opened Wednesday at the Urban League Lot on North Kingshighway Boulevard.

It is a drive-up site for people who have COVID-19 symptoms or those who get regularly tested for work. This site requires appointments, which can be found on the Urban League website

The site will run Monday through Friday until Jan. 20. 

