ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With the number of homicides in the St. Louis area climbing, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is ramping up efforts to help the victims of violence.
New counseling efforts for victims are already underway and available at no cost.
Three days ago, the City of St. Louis marked the city's 195th homicide of the year passing the total number of killings in all of 2019.
The St. Louis area has seen a huge spike in fatal and non-fatal shootings.
The violence not only tears apart neighborhoods and families, but it can have a devastating effect on survivors directly or even indirectly involved.
“People call in and say I need support, don't have support and once we start talking with the families they realize they need mental health services to cope with what they're dealing with,” Joy Camp, Director of Clinical Services said.
About a month ago, the Urban League began offering counseling to victims. It can be individual, family or even group counseling.
“We will go into the community and do an assessment to see what they need in regards to mental health services. We'll either work directly or offer resources to the family,” said Camp.
Many people are reluctant. Camp says there is the mental health stigma that must be overcome.
“Especially in our community, we have families who do not trust the medical system, so we are going to be creative in the community to start building that trust and educate them on the mental health process and erase stigma,” added Camp.
Camp says the need for counseling can vary greatly depending on the person, it can be anywhere from weeks to years.
“We may do a three month follow-up or six month follow-up just to see how the family members are doing or the individuals are doing. It varies,” said Camp.
