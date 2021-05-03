The Urban League will begin offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a brief pause initiated by the CDC and FDA.

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League is offering the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at their upcoming clinics.

The Urban League will administer the vaccines at their two sites Monday at the Dellwood Recreation Center and the Forest Park Community College. The events will run Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Both Illinois and Missouri resumed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in late April.

