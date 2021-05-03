NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League is offering the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at their upcoming clinics.
Both Illinois and Missouri will resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the FDA and CDC have lifted the temporary pause.
The Urban League will administer the vaccines at their two sites Monday at the Dellwood Recreation Center and the Forest Park Community College. The events will run Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Both Illinois and Missouri resumed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in late April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.