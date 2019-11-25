ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will give away nearly 2,000 turkeys Tuesday.
From 1 to 3 p.m., the organization will give the free turkeys to needy area residents at the Urban League Outreach Centers.
The turkeys are available on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, click here.
