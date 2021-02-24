ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new partnership between the Missouri National Guard and St. Louis Urban League is giving protection to those living in medically underserved areas of St. Louis. Instead of sending some of our most vulnerable out into the community to get the vaccine. The program brings the vaccine to them.
Wednesday, about 160 residents at Homer G. Phillips Senior Living Apartments got their first dose. Soon, hundreds of other seniors in vulnerable communities will be able to say the same.
For weeks, David Ferguson wondered where he'd take his 94-year-old mother, Tarnell, to get the shot. The two are residents at the apartment building and don't have a reliable source of transportation.
"I was kind of concerned about getting on the computer and trying to find somewhere to go," he said. "It's difficult, as you see with my mother trying to find places, so by them coming here it relieved me and made it easier for me."
Wednesday morning, the Missouri National Guard and Urban League of St. Louis set up a vaccine site in the second floor lobby. Ferguson and his mother walked only a few feet to get their first doses.
"It means a whole lot, means a whole lot," he said. "I won't have to worry about her getting the vaccination."
The targeted vaccination effort sends vaccine from the state into the heart of the St. Louis area's most vulnerable and medically underserved communities.
"We look at the most challenged neighborhoods we look at individuals who are undeserved and that's where we want to target," said James Clark with the Urban League.
Clark said they started vaccinating about four different senior homes in St. Louis every week, earlier this month. The program so successful they're ramping up efforts, vaccinating 12 senior homes each week, starting next Tuesday. Each site is selected by the Urban League. The program takes the hassle out of signing up online.
"Being able to help them overcome that hurdle, which could be the difference between life and death, and the quality of life and being able to engage your family members is so very important," Clark said.
Ferguson said he's grateful knowing he and his mom weren't forgotten.
"I am not just left in the wind, I don't have to second guess if I got it or not," he said.
The Urban League said the partnership is working so well that they're looking into conducting mass vaccine events in north St. Louis City and County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.