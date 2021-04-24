NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis hosted what it says was its last large-scale food giveaway Saturday.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has stepped up to help local families in need. Saturday, it handed more meals for more than 3,500 families at Florissant Valley Community College. The group will be changing its food distribution efforts to partner with churches for more localized neighborhood events.

Recipients on Saturday received two-weeks’ worth of meals. Over the past year, the Urban League has given out millions of dollars of food to tens of thousands of local families.