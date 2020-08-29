NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis hosted its final food giveaway of the summer Saturday.
The event in north St. Louis was the organization’s 21st such giveaway since the summer started. Over the past few months, the Urban League and its partners have given out $3.5 million worth of food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and other items to 60,000 local families.
Even though the food drives are coming to an end, the Urban League says its mission to help will continue.
The organization says it will also continue to provide meals to elderly residents and others who are unable to leave their homes.
