NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is making sure children are ready for the start of the school year.
The Urban League has enough food and supplies to help 5,500 kids. They handed out supplies on Saturday at the “Back-to-School Drive-Thru event”.
Cars were lined up down the block with parents eager for supplies for their children.
Volunteers Wednesday packed backpacks with school supplies enough for the entire school year for all kids. They also provided a week’s worth of food and PPE supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.