ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League is sending out a call to action to clean up struggling neighborhoods in the city this weekend.
Walnut Park in north St. Louis, which is packed with vacant homes and trash, will be the focus of the Urban League's "Clean Sweep" Saturday. Construction crews will knock down two vacant homes. Organizer James Clark said this is a time for everyone to come together and clean up their own streets, no matter where their live.
"Each resident get up on Saturday morning and get a trash bag and go out in front of your home, go on your block and clean up your block. We see Clean Sweep as a unifying project," he said.
For anyone interested in helping with "Clean sweep" in the Walnut Park neighborhood, they're asked to show up at Unity Park at the corner of Thekla and Riverview on Saturday at 8 a.m.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.