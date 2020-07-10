ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of St. Louis will be back this Saturday hosting another massive food distribution event.
The organization has put on 13 of these events during the pandemic, serving up to 3,500 families every weekend.
The Urban League did take last Saturday off for the Fourth of July holiday.
On July 11 they’ll have $200,000 worth of food, toiletries, masks and gloves to give out in North County.
"When you look at all the people who go through the line, like a little United Nations, everybody of all different ethnicities, race, age, orientation coming to get help, also in turn the volunteers that are there to help out as well, each saturday, we have about 250 volunteers help orchestrate this enormous production,” Michael McMillan said.
The event will be at the old Jamestown Mall. It begins at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.