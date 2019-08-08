ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you are on the search for a job, a local event might be able to help.
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is hosting a career fair Friday at the America's Center downtown.
It runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 60 companies will be present and are looking to hire on-site.
Companies slated to be present include United Health Group, Sherwin Williams, and St. Louis University.
"It’s a great opportunity to meet with employers and for them to share what they have to offer and get those great opportunities that they have," said Urban League Director Hollis Whiting.
The fair is free and the Urban League reminds attendees to come dressed in business attire and to bring along your resumes
