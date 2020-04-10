ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League will hold a giant food distribution event Friday and plans to feed as many as 1,500 families.
It’s happening from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 10 at the North Side Community Empowerment Center at 1330 Aubert Ave. Food and toiletries will be handed out in a first come first serve basis.
Amid the pandemic, the demand for food has increased in the St. Louis area. Last week, people lined up for an Urban League food distribution event hours in advance.
Officials with the St. Louis Area Food Bank said they’ve seen a 30 percent increase in the demand for food. In a typical month, they distribute about 3.3 million meals. In the past two weeks, they already handed out 2.5 million.
