ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nina Cherry is breathing a sigh of relief while packing as she prepares to move her family from her house in what she calls a danger zone.
Last week, Cherry's home on James Cool Papa Bell Ave was riddled with bullet holes.
“I will be in my new place safe and sound away from here,” said Cherry.
Cherry's home, where she lives with her four children, was caught in the cross hairs of a nearby gun battle.
Our story caught the attention of the Urban League of St. Louis.
“We have relocated men and women and families off to Houston, Atlanta, because gun violence is a reality that is not going to go anywhere,” said James Clark.
Clark, with the Urban League, said the group quickly took action to find Cherry a new home in a safer neighborhood.
“Every day we get a phone call about a conflict and we work feverishly to deescalate the conflict,” said Clark.
City leaders said they’re working to continue rolling out the Cure Violence initiative.
Alderman Lewis Reed said he wished the program was fully up and running by now. While Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office said there were unanticipated delays as a result of COVID-19 stay at home orders.
The mayor’s office said Cure Violence will be rolled out in phases.
They already have trained nonprofit workers in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. The city said they’re working to secure nonprofits for the two other locations.
They plan to have these locations in operation before the end of the summer.
To get assistance from the St. Louis Urban League click here.
