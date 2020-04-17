EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is ready to hand out more free meals for people in need Friday.
Last Friday the Urban League handed out meals to 1,500 families in north St. Louis. This Friday they will be handing out meals in East St. Louis.
The organization is hosting the food giveaway at East St. Louis High School from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 4901 State Street.
This event is sponsored by Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Emerson, the Regional Business Council, Sysco, Bank of America, Simmons Bank, Schnucks, the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund Coalition, Church of God In Christ Urban Initiatives Program, The Empowered Church, East St. Louis NAACP, Holland and Operation Food Search.
There will be enough meals to help up to 1,500 families.
The food distribution comes as the need for both food and jobs continues to grow. That’s why Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering with St. Louis Regional Chamber to hire temporary workers.
Temporary employees will work full time for the next ten weeks at the Food Bank and Operation Food Search. They will help package and distribute food. If you’re interested, contact Labor Finders at (636) 287-3707 or (636) 244-9080.
The hiring is made possible because of a grant from the Missouri Foundation of Health. Because of the funding, the St. Louis Area Food Bank has pledged to distribute 10 million meals by June 30.
