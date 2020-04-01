ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Leaders with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis are partnering with other local leaders to provide 1,000 meals to families in need as the coronavirus outbreak continues to keep hundreds of people unemployed in the region.
Several organizations will put their efforts together to host food distribution to 1,000 families in need throughout St. Louis.
The food will be distributed on Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Urban League St. Louis Community Outreach Center at 8960 Jennings Station Rd, St. Louis.
