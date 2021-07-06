ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League met with pastors of predominantly Black churches on Tuesday to announce the launch of a nationwide effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy in the African American community.
The effort will focus on working through neighborhood churches to reach the Black community.
"It's incumbent upon us to engage the neighborhood church, work with St. Louis City Health Department, work with St. Louis County Health Department and bring the vaccine right into the neighborhoods," said James Clark with the Urban League.
Dr. Fredrick Echols with the St. Louis Public Health Department said 80 percent of the new COVID-19 cases in May and June were among African Americans. Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Pandemic Task force stressed the urgency to get more people vaccinated because of the prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.
"It's around 50-60% more transmissible," said Garza.
Damon Broadus with the St. Louis County Health Department also spoke about efforts to get more minorities vaccinated. Locally, the Urban League is hoping to enlist the help of the 90 predominantly black churches that are already involved in the organization's Grills to Glory program. As part of the program, churches grill hotdogs on Saturday afternoons to feed the community.
Pastor Alfred Gainey is with Lilly of the Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
"We're advocating for all the pastors to talk to their parishioners to tell them to get vaccinated. Because this thing is very, very important. Its a life or death situation," he said.
The vaccine hesitancy effort is hoping to tap into the trust that the community places in local churches.
"We're going to host shots at our church and educational seminars so that people who believe in us, trust us, will hopefully take that information and move forward with it," said Bishop Michael Jones with Friendly Temple Church.
The Urban League is hoping to get as many as 90 area churches to help pass out information on vaccines to and host vaccination clinics.
