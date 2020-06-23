ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday, the Urban League took care of the frontline workers in north St. Louis County, handing out boxed lunches to 1,700 employees at Christian Northeast Hospital.
The move was to thank them for their work in battling the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We wanted to pay a special tribute to them to acknowledge them to thank them for their service and make them feel appreciated," said Urban League CEO Michael Patrick McMillan.
