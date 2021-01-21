ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is making sure people have masks
Six tractor trailers showed up in bridgeton filled to the brim with masks on Thursday.
Officials with the Urban League say even though vaccine doses for the coronavirus are getting out, mask wearing is still necessary.
The masks will be distributed to largely African American communities in north St. Louis city and county and not just a few of them.
"Ten million total masks, it came in six different container loads, stacked triple high, quite a few masks here," Paul Standefer said.
The Urban League partnered with a number of other organizations. They say the goal is to keep getting PPE out to areas hit hardest by the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.