ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of volunteers joined in on the Urban League's first Clean Sweep of 2021 Saturday.
The sweep focused on north St. Louis neighborhoods off of Kingshighway. Volunteers picked up trash, whacked weeds, swept, and professional volunteers demolished nine abandoned buildings.
"It reminds me of some of my days when I was out in the streets protesting," Mayor Tishaura Jones said. "One of the chants we would always do is, 'show me what community looks like'. This is what community looks like."
Volunteer Nicholas Green said he used to live in the area and says it's a good example for the local kids to see that people care about the neighborhood.
"I think cleaning up shows the community that somebody actually cares," said Green. "It's not just left to steady fall into decay. People cleaning up shows and brings and lifts morale."
Urban League leaders said they want the Clean Sweep days to be observed all over St. Louis. They said "from Lake St. Louis to East St. Louis" the Clean Sleep movement is only growing.
There will be more clean sweep days this summer and fall.
