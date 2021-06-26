ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is partnering with local organizations to make new investments in low and moderate income neighborhoods.
Urban League continues its mission to improve neighborhoods throughout St. Louis, announcing Saturday, not only new partnerships with Connections To Success and St. Louis Community Credit Union, but $1 million for infrastructure improvements from the federal government for Head Start facilities across the region.
"When you look at low to moderate income communities where individuals do not have the money for WIFI every month, do not have the capability to buy laptops and other devices and there are students who are trying to learn virtually but don't have the capability to do so, this is an evening of the playing field," says McMillan.
Urban League President Michael McMillan says part of the funds will also be directed toward playground restorations.
"What that does is give people in these communities the ability to have the best equipment in their neighborhoods where they live and to have some pride and dignity in facilities that are right there in the community with them," says McMillan.
McMillan added that the goal of each partnership is to make everyone independent.
Connections To Success CEO Ruth Lee says the organization will be opening a new office in the Water Tower/College Hill area that'll help with job etiquette, resume building and interview preparedness.
"It is truly a one stop shop. You can come in get a personal banker through the credit union. You can drop your kids off and work with Head Start and Urban League and then there's Connections To Success to handle the adults," says Lee.
You can find more information on each program through the Urban League website.
