ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Originally set to be sold to LouFest attendees last year, the Urban Chestnut Brewing Company will debut a non-alcoholic sparkling water in the summer of 2019 at local stores.
The idea behind Sparkling Hop Water was to be sold during the LouFest but the event was canceled abruptly due to "several financial hurdles, including the loss of two of the event's top sponsors, scheduling and contract issues with major artists and existing debt from previous events."
Jon Shine, UCBC’s VP of Sales, says “once Loufest was cancelled, [they] were left with a good number of hop water kegs, so we put it on tap at our Grove Bierhall."
“We were blown away by how well it was received and has been selling, so we’ve continued to produce it and keep it on tap ever since," said Sales.
At this time, there hasn't been any information released about what stores the drink will be available at but the brewery will be sold where water and soda are sold.
The sparkling water will be available in a 16 oz. can.
