MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An uptick in vehicle burglaries has been reported in Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said there has been an influx in vehicle burglaries in the county. The areas specifically mentioned by deputies were Prairietown, Godfrey and Granite City.
Residents in Madison County should remember to secure their vehicles and doors. The sheriff’s office also said residents should make sure all surveillance systems are recording and notify deputies of any suspicious activity.
The sheriff’s office released several surveillance videos showing some of the crimes in hopes that the public could help identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433.
