ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The uptick in coronavirus cases and the low vaccination rate has St. Louis County health officials worried.

The county’s health department said they are seeing an average of 274 new COVID-19 cases daily, majority of which are in unvaccinated individuals. The county’s positivity rate is at 11.8%, which county health officials said means not enough people are getting tested for COVID-19 and they estimate the actual number of new daily cases is higher.

Fully vaccinated people accounted for 1 in 5 new cases last week in St. Louis County. Health officials said cases in fully vaccinated individuals is often caused by sustained exposure to an unvaccinated person.

Mask Mandate takes center stage again at St. Louis County Council meeting Around 100 people showed up to Tuesday night's St. Louis County Council meeting to discuss a mask mandate that has been the center of controversy.

A recent increase in COVID-19 cases in children has also been seen. Health officials said the disease this year is “fundamentally different” than in 2020, which is concerning as the school year prepares to begin. Over the summer, there were reportedly an increased number of COVID-19 outbreaks in camps and daycares. Children who contract the virus seldom end up in the hospital, but the long-term effects are not known.

As a result of the case increase in children, St. Louis County health officials are urging everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, to mask since those under age 12 cannot be vaccinated. The county said recent data shows that vaccinated individuals can spread COVID-19 to others.

As of Wednesday, only 45.2% of St. Louis County is fully vaccinated, which health officials said is fueling the high rate of community transmission. The vaccination rate differs by areas in St. Louis County. In West County, 70% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In North County, 35% of people have initiated their vaccination.

