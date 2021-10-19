ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found unconscious and barely breathing after he suffered a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man later died and determined the shooting was a suicide.
The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Eichelberger Street. Police believe the wound may have been self-inflicted.
The police did not immediately provide the name of the person shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.