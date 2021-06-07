ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development will hold a job fair on June 8 and June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to fill openings in remote and/or part-time positions in the healthcare field.
Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring organizations, get tips for resumes writing and interviewing with potential employers. There will be a total of 10 virtual job fairs throughout the Spring. Those interested can registered online here. Any employers who would like to join the job fair, should sign up here.
