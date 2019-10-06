NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Up to four people were shot at a bonfire gathering in north St. Louis County late Saturday night, police said.
St. Louis County Police said multiple victims suffered gunshot wounds around 11:45 p.m. at a bonfire on Chambers Road in Normandy.
As of now, police say no one has died form their injuries.
This is a developing story. News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
