ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man and a 7-year-old girl were killed in a double shooting Sunday night in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis City.

'Happy and loving' girl killed in shooting had spent the weekend with grandmother learning to bake Dmyah Fleming, 7, and her father – who family identified as Darrion Rankin-Fleming – were found shot to death Sunday night in St. Louis City's Central West End neighborhood.

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Darrion Rankin-Fleming and Dmyah Fleming were shot inside a parked car in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue just after 8 p.m.

The 26-year-old man died on the scene and the younger Fleming was taken to a hospital where she later died. The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

On Monday, CrimeStoppers announced a reward of up to $30,000 for an arrest in the case. Friday, the ATF announced it was contributing $10,000 to the effort, bringing the total to $40,000.

This happened in the eastern part of the Central West End neighborhood, near Midtown. Several restaurants and businesses are in this area. Retreat Gastropub and Narwhal's closed their doors early because of the double shooting.

Absolutely heartbroken tonight over the senseless killings of these two people — especially this young child caught up in a deadly dispute among adults. Prayers to their families and my thanks to @SLMPD investigators working the case. Tragic!https://t.co/u6DAnbiNCa — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) January 25, 2021

At a vigil held on Tuesday, Rankin-Fleming's mother said he recently moved the area because it was safer.

"It's so many people that loved my granddaughter and my son, and I have to be alright because I pray, and I know that God doesn't make mistakes. My son wouldn't have been okay without his daughter and she would not have been okay without him. I just hope that they're found," said Suketta Rankin

This double homicide brings the city's total murders to 16 so far this year. The child shot on Sunday is the second one under 17 to be killed in the city.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. Click here to visit their page.