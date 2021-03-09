ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a young boy dead just south of downtown St. Louis.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of LaSalle Street near South 7th Street in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. Detectives learned 9-year-old Caion Greene was inside a parked car with a 31-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and a 7-month-old boy when two men opened fire on them. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. No one else was injured during the shooting.
On Tuesday, CrimeStoppers announced a reward of up to $10,000 for an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
