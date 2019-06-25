ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Images are floating around the internet glamorizing the death of North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf.
Langsdorf was fatally shot inside a Wellston market on Sunday. Bonette Meeks, of North Carolina, is accused in Langsdorf’s death.
[READ: Funeral arrangements for Officer Langsdorf announced]
News 4 dialed one of the numbers listed on the shirts and spoke to a man who says he learned of the shirts after receiving death threats.
He acknowledges that the company listed on the shirt is his but insists he has nothing to do with the advertisement, images or messaging. He sent News 4 the following statement:
“I did not make nor do I have any intention of making a shirt of such disgust. My company is set up for the betterment of convicted felons and does not promote such nonsense. I send my condolences to the family as I move on with my life.”
The person associated with the company said he currently lives in Colorado and used to have ties to St. Louis.
When he learned of the shirts, North County Cooperative Assistant Police Chief Major Ron Martin responded strongly.
“Disgusting, unthinkable, on how somebody could take the death of a police officer, especially an officer that was executed, that was murdered and try to profit from it,” said Martin.
