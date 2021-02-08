ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pharmacists are more than just counting pills behind a counter. This year, they are the unsung heroes of the pandemic.
"In more recent times, the profession has really moved away from the product preparation and dispensing side of things, although we still oversee that part, we've really moved towards providing more direct patient care," said Brenda Gleason. She is the Interim Dean of the St. Louis School of Pharmacy at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
Direct patient care is what we've seen from pharmacists administering COVID-19 vaccines at long term care facilities, mass vaccination sites and soon in pharmacies.
"When the vaccine first became available last December, that's when several of my pharmacy students and pharmacists faculty members were called to the front lines to assist in the vaccination efforts," Gleason said.
Pharmacy students have been taught to administer vaccines for decades, but with COVID-19, the curriculum grew. Starting February 11, Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart will start offering vaccines at select locations. Gleason said the St. Louis College of Pharmacy is being considered for a mass vaccination site.
