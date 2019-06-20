+2 Pamela Hupp pleads guilty in bizarre 2016 murder plot, avoids death penalty Pamela Hupp has pleaded guilty to murder, in a bizarre plot that claimed a man’s life back in 2016.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An unsolved murder case from 2011 is now getting a vigorous new look after Pamela Hupp pleaded guilty to a separate murder Wednesday.

Now investigators are wondering if Hupp could be the key to cracking the old case.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar didn't mince words, saying he knew all along that Pam Hupp was guilty of the bizarre murder of Louis Gumpenberger, back in 2016.

“She has shown that she is a coward and she was manipulative from day one,” he said.

Her motive, he says, was to frame someone for another murder, that of Betsy Faria in Lincoln County in 2011.

Faria died of multiple stab wounds in her home. Hupp, Faria’s friend and key witness in the case, collected her life insurance.

Faria's husband Russell was originally convicted of the murder but later acquitted and set free.

His supporters have long claimed it was Hupp who might actually be the culprit.

“Relieved that she is going to be locked up for a very long time. And won't be killing anybody else,” said Russ Faria, after Hupp’s guilty plea in the Gumpenberger case Wednesday.

Still, Faria says he wants more answers.

“There is a new prosecutor in Lincoln County and there could be a new sheriff up there, so hopefully those people run with the ball,” he said.

News 4 spoke with Mike Wood, the Lincoln County Prosecutor who just took over this year.

He says since the Gumpenberger case is now over, his office will carefully comb through the boxes of evidence in the Faria case, giving the unsolved murder a vigorous review, something Faria certainly welcomes.

“I know my attorney Joel Schwartz has all of the information that could convict her and would be happy to give it to them,” Faria said.

Faria is currently suing the previous Lincoln County prosecutor and others over his wrongful conviction.

Meanwhile, there is yet a third death surrounding Pam Hupp, her own mother.

Shirley Neumann fell from her third floor balcony back in 2013. Hupp was the last person to see her mother alive.

The manner of death was originally ruled an accident, but later changed to undetermined.

The St. Louis County Police Department sent News 4 the following statement regarding the Neumann case: