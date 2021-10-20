ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- The Ritenour School District will cancel one day of class next month to allow students and staff to take a mental health day.
To allow students and staff to reset from a stressful year, all Ritenour buildings will closed for a self-care day on Nov. 1. In a press release, the school district said the ongoing challenges during the school year have "resulted in unprecedented stress." Although the district didn't elaborate, a spokesperson wrote "the levels of stress I've witnessed in our staff have been more concerning than at any other time in my 22 years in Ritenour."
YCare will not be offered on that day and students will not have to make up that day later this year.
"Our teachers, support staff, and administrators at every level have gone above and beyond each day to serve our students and families, often sacrificing important time to take care of themselves. It has become increasingly clear that everyone could benefit from time to focus solely on self-care," the district wrote.
In January, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill allowing students in the Land of Lincoln to take up to five excused mental health days.
