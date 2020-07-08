ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an unmarked police car hit a carjacking suspect during a pursuit that spanned St. Louis City and County Wednesday afternoon.
St. Louis County police said officers learned about a carjacking that happened around noon in the 500 block of Clara. St. Louis County detectives were in the city investigating an earlier call and joined the police chase.
The driver of the carjacked car crashed into a concrete pole around 1 p.m. behind the Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant near the intersection of Natural Bridge and Lucas & Hunt, according to police.
An unmarked St. Louis County squad car, a maroon minivan, came around the corner and hit one of the three carjacking suspects as he was trying to run away. That carjacking suspect has been taken to the hospital. Police could not provide an update on his condition due to conflicting information.
The other two carjacking suspects were taken into custody.
News 4 is on the scene and saw a maroon minivan with front end damage blocked off with police tape.
Sergeant Ben Granda, with the St. Louis County Police Department, said they believe this group of suspects was involved in an earlier call Wednesday in North County for shooting at police officers. Granda said police officers returned fire. This is the incident St. Louis County detectives were investigating that had them within city limits.
Police said they recovered one gun at the scene of the crash.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police released preliminary information on the carjacking. They said a 25-year-old man was walking into his house when he was stopped by the trio and they asked to use the victim's phone. One of the three suspects then pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's car keys. He complied and they took off.
St. Louis County police believe the intersection of Natural Bridge and Lucas & Hunt will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.
County police are hoping businesses in the area have video surveillance to show what happened during the chase.
