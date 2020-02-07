BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A teen reportedly stole an unlocked car from outside of an elementary school in Belleville Friday morning.
Signal Hill School District Superintendent Kelly Bohnenstiehl alerted families to the incident Friday. According to a post made on Facebook, a white van dropped off someone who appeared to be around 14 years old around 8:15 a.m. on Signal Hill Place, which is near Signal Hill Elementary School.
The teen went to a minivan that was parked on the street and attempted to open the door. After realizing the door was locked, the teen went to a second vehicle that was unlocked and had the keys in it.
After driving off in the stolen car towards main street, a pursuit went to State Street in East St. Louis, where the vehicle was lost.
No one was injured during the crime, but police were notified immediately.
No other information has been released.
