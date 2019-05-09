WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A student reportedly brought a gun to Wentzville Middle School Thursday.
According to an email sent to parents by the school district, the School Resource Officer alerted administrators that the Wentzville Police Department had reports of a student who potentially had a weapon at school. Administrators and police then found the student and took the unloaded gun. The school reported the student had no ammunition in their possession at the time.
School officials said there was no interruption to the students’ instructional day. They also said it is not believed there was any intent to harm anyone at the school.
The student is currently in police custody, according to the school district.
