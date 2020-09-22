WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Just about 65 miles from downtown St. Louis, Warren County is surrounded by counties with multiple COVID-19 deaths. Warren County has zero reported deaths related to COVID-19.
St. Louis County has 785 reported COVID-19 deaths, but if you go two counties to the west to Warren County - it's a totally different story.
Warren County is rural, but its population is growing. The county reported 474 COVID-19 cases and more than three hundred of those have recovered but zero deaths.
Joe Gildehaus, Warren County’s presiding county commissioner, has seen the numbers.
All of Warren County’s neighbors have reported deaths. 115 deaths in St. Charles County, 28 in Franklin County, 17 in Gasconade County, 3 in Lincoln County, and one in Montgomery County.
Warren County has five senior care facilities. The health administrator says they check on them twice a week. According to Gildehaus, the county has had no hot spots at nursing homes.
The county received 4 million in federal funding to battle COVID-19. Some of it was used for disinfecting sprayers. Daycare owners, schools, and other government entities are free to use them. Schools across the county remain open.
“So far we have cases, we have cases not going to lie. Our health department works with them on a daily basis. It's going good, not great but good,” said Gildehaus.
County officials prefer residents wear masks, but it's not mandated to them. Over the weekend, the county was in the spotlight when a local winery hosted thousands of people for a fireworks display. Signs clearly encouraged people to social distance.
The presiding county commissioner took his own family to the event and wasn't upset with anything he witnessed.
“They had ten thousand masks at the entrance for people to use they did a great, great job,” said Gildehaus.
At the moment, Warren County reports three people have been hospitalized. It's important to note that Warren County does not have its own hospital.
If a patient from Warren County is taken to St. Louis County and passes away, it still counts as a Warren County death.
