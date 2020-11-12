COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The University of Missouri will temporarily shift to remote learning after Thanksgiving.
While the university reports an 80% decrease in active cases since Labor Day weekend, the decision to go to remote learning for the last three weeks of the semester was based on a surge in cases in the broader Columbia/Boone County community.
University officials said there will be some exceptions but a majority of students and faculty should plan for remote learning following Thanksgiving. Until then, in-person instruction will continue through Nov. 20.
Residents and dining halls will remain open for on-campus students who cannot return home. In addition, campus facilities, such as libraries and labs, will remain open for students who need them.
