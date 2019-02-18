COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A student at the University of Missouri has left campus after reportedly contracting tuberculosis.
The university announced the news on Twitter, saying the student left voluntarily and that campus health officials are working with the Boone County Department of Public Health to identify any individuals who may need testing.
Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that usually attacks the lungs and can cause a bad cough and chest pain. Sufferers can also cough up blood.
Additional symptoms are weakness, weight loss, chills, fever, and night sweats.
The disease can be fatal if left untreated.
Tuberculosis passes from person to person if an infected individual coughs near others. It is only spread through the air.
The University of Missouri said they will advise individuals at the highest risk to get tested and anyone looking for updates can contact officials at 573-884-9937.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.