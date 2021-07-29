COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The University of Missouri is "temporarily reinstating" its indoor masking requirement.
As of Aug. 2, all students, faculty, staff and visitors are required, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks in classrooms and in meeting spaces where social distancing isn't possible.
Classes are set to begin Aug. 23. The university urges all students and faculty to get vaccinated and upload an image of their COVID-19 vaccination cards.
The mask requirement will be reviewed by Sept. 15, the university said.
The university will offer walk-in vaccination events on campus:
- Aug. 10 – Jesse Hall – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Aug. 20 – Lawn at Southwest – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Aug. 24 & 25 – MU Student Center – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Week of Aug. 30 – MU Student Health Center – facility hours (students only)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.