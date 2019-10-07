COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri will guarantee admission to students from the state's community colleges if they meet certain requirements.
The university and the Missouri Community College Association announced Friday they have signed an agreement intended to encourage community college students to transfer to the university.
The agreement, signed by a dozen Missouri community colleges, will guarantee admission to the university if students have completed an associate's degree in arts, applied science in nursing or teaching; or completed a 43-hour general education block of courses.
The agreement takes effect immediately.
The two-year community colleges included in the agreement are Crowder, East Central, Jefferson, all campuses of Metropolitan Community College, Mineral Area, Moberly, North Central Missouri, Ozarks Technical, St. Charles Community College, St. Louis Community College, State Fair and Three Rivers.
