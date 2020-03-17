COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials with the University of Missouri Health Care announced the launch of a virtual visit service for people concerned about coronavirus symptoms.
Officials said the screening will allow people with concerns to speak to a health care professional without having to physically go to a clinic and potentially expose others to the virus. The service will cost $10.
“Patients can expect their virtual care provider to follow the same CDC guidelines for screening COVID-19 that we follow in the emergency department,” said Matthew Robinson, MD, chair for the School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and medical director at the University Hospital Emergency Medicine Department. “Providers will ask about travel history and exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. If further evaluation is recommended, patients will be directed to their local emergency room for testing and follow-up care.”
Visit muhealth.org/videovisits to learn more.
