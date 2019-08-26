CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Officials at the University of Illinois say they will start enforcing a new smoke-free policy on Monday.
The university's new rules a 2014 policy that banned smoke-producing tobacco products. Now all forms of tobacco, including chewing tobacco and snuff, along with vaping devices are also prohibited. The policy applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors anywhere on campus, indoors or outdoors. It also applies to private vehicles that are parked on campus.
Chancellor Robert Jones announced the changes in a campus email last fall. He says the change will promote health lifestyles.
Police will being enforcing the policy by issue tickets. The first ticket will be a warning, the second will be $25 and a third will be $50.
Campus officials say they will also offer tobacco-cessation programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.