UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- City officials in University City say Monday they are moving forward with a re-development plan that has sparked controversy and left home homeowners and businesses in limbo for at least two years.
The businesses are primarily in Jeffery Plaza, along Olive Boulevard, just east of Interstate 170.
The homes are on three cul-de-sacs behind the strip mall.
The planned renovation includes a hotel, retail stores, and apartments.
When this proposal was first discussed there was a lot of opposition but city manager Greg Rose said there has been a shift in opinion.
“The residents that are in the impacted area have mostly told us that they can't move fast enough. Many of them are in limbo status as long as this negotiation carries on. They want some certainty, they have children that are still in school, i believe that this will being them that certainty," he said.
Homeowners who spoke off camera with News 4 say the developer, Novus, is offering them well over the market value of their homes.
The city council will vote on the proposal May 28.
